AFC Womenâ€™s Club Championship: Bam Khatoon fails to reach final

(No Ratings Yet)

30 views

Tasnim – QARSHI, Iran’s Bam Khatoon football club lost to Uzbekistan’s Sogdiana-W 1-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 West on Tuesday.

The match was held at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan.

Kurbonova Shahnoza scored the winner in the first half.

Bam Khatoon’s best chance came in the 78th minute through Kousar Kamali’s free-kick, but Zahra Ghanbari failed to keep her diving header on target.

The two teams had shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Thailand’s College of Asian Scholars on Sunday had clinched the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 East crown following a 0-0 draw with Taichung Blue Whale FC of Chinese Taipei.