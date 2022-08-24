AFC Womenâ€™s Club Championship: Bam Khatoon fails to reach final

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – QARSHI, Iranâ€™s Bam Khatoon football club lost to Uzbekistanâ€™s Sogdiana-W 1-0 in the AFC Womenâ€™s Club Championship 2022 West on Tuesday.

The match was held at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan.

Kurbonova Shahnoza scored the winner in the first half.

Bam Khatoonâ€™s best chance came in the 78th minute through Kousar Kamaliâ€™s free-kick, but Zahra Ghanbari failed to keep her diving header on target.

The two teams had shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Thailandâ€™s College of Asian Scholars on Sunday had clinched the AFC Womenâ€™s Club Championship 2022 East crown following a 0-0 draw with Taichung Blue Whale FC of Chinese Taipei.