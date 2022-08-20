Taremi registers assist to help FC Porto defeat Sporting Lisbon [VIDEO]

428 views

Msn.com – PORTO, Porto won the Clasico against Sporting de Portugal by a score of 3-0 at the DragÃ£o, with goals from Evanilson, Matheus Uribe, and Galeno.

It was in the 42nd minute when Evanilson scored the first in a move that caused controversy as Sporting goalkeeper Antonio AdÃ¡n was on the ground after a collision with Mehdi Taremi.

Mateus Uribe was in charge of extending the advantage on the scoreboard at the 77th minute.

A penalty awarded to Porto on the 86th minute saw Wenderson Galeno seal the 3-0 victory.

With this result, theÂ DragonsÂ are leaders of the table, stringing together three victories in the first days of the domestic league, while theÂ LionsÂ remain with four points.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhqk-GGz0pU