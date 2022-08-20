Moharrami assists as Dinamo Zagreb defeat Osijek [VIDEO]

205 views

Net.hr – ZAGREB, In the derby match of the sixth round of the HNL, as many as seven goals were scored as Dinamo defeated Osijek 5-2 (1-1) at the Maksimir Stadium.

Dinamo took the lead very early through Mislav Oršić who scored in the third minute.

Osijek equalized through Dion Dren Belja in the 28th minute.

Dinamo then increased their lead to 3-1 with goals from Bruno Petković and Dina Perić, while Osijek reduced the score to 2-3 with Laszlo Kleinheisler’s goal in the 74th minute.

At the end of the game, Perić was the scorer once again, and everything was concluded with an own goal by Jurčević to make the final score 5-2.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZdWC6t_aEI