Alipour scores winner against PaÃ§os de Ferreira [VIDEO]

A Bola – BARCELOS, A solitary goal by the Iranian Alipour, five minutes from the end, allowed Gil Vicente to add three points against PaÃ§os de Ferreira, in the match that closed the 1st round of the 2022/2023 edition of the League.

A tremendous mistake by goalkeeper Jordi was at the origin of this move, with the Brazilian failing to intercept the ball and allowing Fran Navarro, even if he had slipped, to cross the ball in time for the Persian. Alipour controls with his chest to finish into an open net.

Gil Vicente’s goalkeeper, Andrew, was also decisive for the Minho’s success, stopping an Antunes shot (12th minute) and a shot by Juan Delgado (58th).

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgA6If2UE2U