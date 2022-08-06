Taremi scores brace as FC Porto thrash Maritimo in league opener [VIDEO]

7 views

Desporto.sapo.pt – PORTO, A week after winning the Supercup, the blues and whites started defending the title with a rout against Madeira.Â As in Aveiro, Mehdi Taremi stood out again with an ‘encore’.

FC Porto thrashed MarÃ­timo today at home, 5-1, starting in the best way the defense of the Portuguese champion title, in their first match in the 2022/23 edition of the I Football League.

At EstÃ¡dio do DragÃ£o, in Porto, Taremi (12 and 42 minutes), Evanilson (40), Marcano (68) and Toni Martinez (76) scored the goals of the ‘blues and whites’, with ClÃ¡udio Winck (88) scoring a consolation for the islanders.

FC Porto joined Benfica, Vizela, and Estoril Praia as teams that won their first games in this edition of the I Liga.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO2Tzf9fGxY