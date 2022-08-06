Senegal-Iran friendly confirmed for September 27th [Report] 

25 views

Seneplus.com – DAKAR, Announced in recent months, the Senegal-Iran friendly match will finally take place as the two federations have confirmed the date of September 27th, in Austria.

The FSF hopes to land another opponent to play between September 23rd and 24th.

Our colleagues from Record had swung the info: “The Senegalese Lions could meet Iran on September 27th in Austria, as part of a friendly preparation match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Negotiations between the Iranian Football Federation and its counterpart in Senegal are very advanced”, wrote the sports daily of the Gfm Group, a week ago. Things have changed a lot in the meantime. Indeed, Le Quotidien has learned that the two federations have finally agreed on a friendly Senegal-Iran match, set for September 27th in Austria.

As a result, the coach, Aliou Cissé, has a first sparring partner on the road to Qatar; while waiting to win a second opponent that he still intends to face in Austria.

Negotiations continue to arrange another match before the one against Iran. The Senegalese Football Federation wants to schedule this match “between September 23rd and 24th”, we are told.

It is a sporting gain for Aliou Cissé to play Iran, perhaps thinking of Qatar, one of the opponents of the Lions at the World Cup. It should also be remembered that the Iranian leaders have long expressed the wish to play against the best African team, which has now become African champions.

On the sidelines of the Assises de l’économie organized by the National Union of Traders, Operators and Investors of Senegal (Unacois Yeessal), last May in Dakar, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Senegal, Mohammad Reza Dehshiri, spoke about a possible friendly match between the two countries. “We are in talks with the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Me Augustin Senghor, on a friendly match between Senegal and Iran. We agreed on two dates, one in June and the other in September. We hope that we can welcome the Senegalese team to Iran.” His wish was finally granted.