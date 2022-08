(No Ratings Yet)

53 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Brazilian defender Nilson Junior joined Iran’s Sepahan on Friday.

The 30-year-old player has penned a two-year deal with Sepahan.

Junior has most recently played in Brazilian Serie B team Sampaio Correa.

He is the second Brazilian player who has joined Sepahan of Isfahan after Renato Palm da Silveira.

Renato signed for Sepahan in late July.

Sepahan, headed by Jose Morais, will begin the 2022-23 Iran Professional League season with a match against Esteghlal.