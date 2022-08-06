2022 CAFA U-19 Championship: Iran held by Uzbekistan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran earned a late 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan in the opening match of the 2022 CAFA U-19 Championships on Friday.

Amin Hazbavi and Amir Ebrahimzadeh scored Iran’s goals in the match.

Iran is scheduled to play Afghanistan on Monday.

Uzbekistan won the first edition in 2016 and Iran claimed the title in the second edition held in 2019.

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).