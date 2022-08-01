Iran U-23 lose to Persepolis in friendlyÂ 

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team was defeated against Persepolis 4-2 in a friendly match on Sunday.

Saeid Sadeghi (2nd and 61st), Mehdi Abdi (9th) and Sherzod Temirov (63rd) scored for Persepolis and Mohammad Hossein Eslami pulled two goals back in the 69th and 75th minutes for Iranâ€™s U-23 team.

Iran U-23 is also scheduled to play Paykan on Monday.

The match was held as part of preparation for the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran U-23 team has been drawn in Group B along with Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Host Turkey, Senegal, Algeria and Cameroon are in Group A.