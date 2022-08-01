SupertaÃ§a CÃ¢ndido de Oliveira: Taremi stars in win against Tondela [VIDEO]

262 views

Desporto Auminoto – AVEIRO, On Saturday, FC Porto won the 23rd Supercup in their history after beating Tondela (3-0) at EstÃ¡dio Municipal de Aveiro in what was the first official game of the new 2022/23 sports season.

Mehdi Taremi (2) and Evanilson were the scorers on a summer night when the Dragons resolved the match in the first 45 minutes and maintained the advantage in the second half.

FC Porto starts the new season in exactly the same way that it ended the last one: winning titles.

The first half was totally dominated by FC Porto and the half-time result reflected a two-goal advantage.

After much insistence, Taremi (30′) and Evanilson (33′) put an end to the Tondela resistance and scored the goals that colored the scoreboard after the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, FC Porto lowered the pace of the game, relieved the high pressure and Tondela believed and tried to reach an eventual goal, which reopened the game. Nevertheless, FC Porto was always very consistent when it came to defending with Pepe in charge, and there were few moments that, in fact, caused problems for MarchesÃ­n, who tonight surrendered the suspended Diogo Costa in goal.

From the 75th minute, TozÃ© Marreco’s men began to break physically and FC Porto began to manage the game at their leisure. Even before the final whistle, Taremi (who else?) still managed to get the double, with a beautiful shot in the 83rd minute, putting, once and for all, an end to the history of this match.

After all, FC Porto won the 23rd Supercup in its history, once again winning the title it had won for the last time in 2020. The Dragons start the new season smiling, while Tondela, now in the II Liga, honored its presence, but never managed to face the current national champions.