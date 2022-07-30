DFB Pokal: Azmoun assists twice as Bayer Leverkusen exits in first round [VIDEO]

384 views

Aachener Zeitung – SPIESEN-ELVERSBERG, Bayer Leverkusen owes a lot in the first competitive game of the season. In Elversberg comes the quick cup knockout Coach Seoane still has a lot to do before the start of the Bundesliga.

After a disappointing performance, Champions League starter Bayer Leverkusen left the DFB Cup in the first round.

The Werkself lost 3:4 (2:3) at third division promoted SV Elversberg and revealed many weaknesses a week before the Bundesliga opener. Jannik Rochelt in the 2nd minute, Kevin Koffi (17th) with a penalty kick, Luca Schnellbacher (37th) and Kevin Conrad (74th) scored in front of 7414 spectators for the courageous outsider. Goals from Adam Hlozek (5th), Charles ArÃ¡nguiz (30th) and Patrik Schick (89th) were not enough for Bayer to advance.

The game started five minutes late due to a broken goal net. When it finally started, it took less than 120 seconds until the first goal. Rochelt walked through the Bayer defense with the ball at his feet and beat the visiting goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky with a low shot.

The joy at the early lead didn’t last long, however, as Leverkusen responded immediately. New signing Hlozek hammered the ball into the net from 18 meters for a quick equaliser. Elversberg’s goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof didn’t look good in the scene, but then distinguished himself twice with great reflexes against Leverkusen striker Schick.

The third-division leaders held out strongly and took the lead again. ArÃ¡nguiz brought goalscorer Rochelt down in the penalty area and Koffi converted the penalty. ArÃ¡nguiz made up for that mistake after half an hour to make it 2-2 with another assist from Sardar Azmoun. Two minutes later, Azmoun hit the post.

And the wild ride continued. Now it was SVE’s turn again. Koffi fired his way down the left flank and fit into the middle, where Schnellbacher completed at full speed. Again the Bayer defense did not look good.

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane reacted during the break and brought on two new midfielders in Paulinho and Kerem Demirbay.Â The game didn’t get any better for the guests.Â Rather, the home side continued to have the better chances and were rewarded for their efforts with Conrad’s goal.Â Schick’s connection just before the end was too late for a turn.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS6Nbz1aiPk