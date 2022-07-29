Iran U-23 to play friendlies with IPL clubs Persepolis & Paykan

30 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team will play two friendly matches with Persepolis and Paykan teams.

The match will be held as part of the preparation for the 2021 Solidarity Games.

Mahdi Mahdavikiaâ€™s team will meet Persepolis on Sunday and Paykan a day later.

Iran U-23 team has been drawn into Group B along with Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Host Turkey, Senegal, Algeria and Cameroon are in Group A.

â€ŒThe 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be the 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from August 9 to 18, 2022, at Turkey’s Konya under the aegis of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).