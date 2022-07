Iran U-23 to play friendlies with IPL clubs Persepolis & Paykan

30 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team will play two friendly matches with Persepolis and Paykan teams.

The match will be held as part of the preparation for the 2021 Solidarity Games.

Mahdi Mahdavikia’s team will meet Persepolis on Sunday and Paykan a day later.

Iran U-23 team has been drawn into Group B along with Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Host Turkey, Senegal, Algeria and Cameroon are in Group A.

‌The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be the 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from August 9 to 18, 2022, at Turkey’s Konya under the aegis of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).