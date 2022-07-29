Ayanda Patosi extends with Foolad FC

28 views

Soccerladuma.co.za – AHWAZ, As first reported by the Siya crew, South African international midfielderÂ Ayanda PatosiÂ is set to continue playing his football abroad, having recently signed a new contract with for Foolad FC in Iran.

Patosi is an integral part of Fooladâ€™s plans for the 2022/23 season and the club has done well to tie the 29-year-old attacking midfielder on a new deal after he attracted interest from several other clubs abroad and in Mzansi last season.

Following the expiry of his contract in June, the former Cape Town City player initially agreed on a new three-year deal with the Iranian outfit but after a few disagreements over certain conditions of the deal, it has been decided that the new agreement should be for one year.Â Â

The club has taken to its social media channels to confirm the latest developments around the Khayelitsha-born playerâ€™s future.Â Â Â