Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team reached an initial agreement with Tractor forward Peyman Babaei.

The 27-year-old striker had also been linked with a move to Esteghlal’s archrival Persepolis.

Babaei started his playing career in 2014 with Tractor and has also played in Machine Sazi and Gostaresh Foolad.

Esteghlal has already completed the signing of Sepahan forward Sajad Shahbazzadeh.