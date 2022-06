17 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team completed the signing of Sanat Naft defensive midfielder Omid Hamedifar.

The 21-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with the Blues.

Hamedifar started his footballing career in Sanat Naft in 2019.

He is Esteghlal’s second signing in the summer transfer.

The Iranian giant had signed Sajad Shahbazzadeh last week.