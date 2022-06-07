WC matches versus USMNT and Iran are ‘winnable games’: Rob Page

138 views

YardBarker.com – CARDIFF, Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is now complete and will consist of England, Iran, the U.S., and the winners of the European playoffs, Wales.

The Welsh side was Group B’s final team after theyÂ notchedÂ a 1-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday.Â

After qualification was secured, Welsh interim manager Rob Page has already created some bulletin-board material months ahead of that fixture.Â

“We have played against the USA. We know they are a really strong outfit. We played against their European-based players, in my first game,” Page explained in comments he offered to BBC Wales, perÂ Reuters.

“They [and Iran] are winnable games and when you play against a home nations team, anything can happen. We will go out there with the confidence we have had going into any game. We will go toe to toe with anybody â€” bring it on. That’s the attitude we have got in that changing room.”

Wales is currentlyÂ 18thÂ in the FIFA rankings.