Tasnim – TEHRAN, Javad Nekounam is one of the names on Esteghlal’s shortlist as the club continues its search for a new coach.

Farhad Majidi parted ways with the Blues at the end of the season to join Emirati club Ittihad Kalba.

Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Nekounam had a successful stint with Foolad and led the Ahvaz-based football team to the title of Iran’s Hazfi Cup and Super Cup last year.

Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni is also among the candidates.