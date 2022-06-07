Huddersfield Town weighing up move for Ryan Tafazolli [Report]

59 views

Play-off finalists Huddersfield Town are currently keeping tabs on Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Ryan Tafazolli ahead of the summer window, according to a report from The Sun.

The 30-year-old played an integral part for Gareth Ainsworthâ€™s side again this season, making 38 competitive appearances for the Chairboys during the 2021/22 campaign and recording five goals and two assists in the process.

One of these goals came against MK Dons in the play-off semi-final, with the defender managing to guide the ball home following a wonderful cross by Joe Jacobson, a goal that gave them the momentum needed to see off Liam Manningâ€™s men.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to guide Ainsworthâ€™s side back to the second tier again following their 2-0 loss to Sunderland earlier this month, but the central defender could make the step up regardless with the Terriers monitoring his situation.

They will be in need of a replacement for Levi Colwill following the expiration of his loan deal at the John Smithâ€™s Stadium, with Naby Sarrâ€™s potential departure at the end of his deal this summer perhaps forcing Carlos Corberan to bring in more than one player in this position.

Corberanâ€™s side believes Tafazolli could potentially be the ideal man to come in if they remain in the second tier, withÂ the club planning for the worst outcome of remaining in the division.