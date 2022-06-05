Amir Abedzadeh linked with RCD Mallorca [Report]

236 views

Tasnim – MALLORCA, Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh has been reportedly linked with a move to La Liga side RCD Mallorca.

The 29-year-old custodian joined Spanish football team SD Ponferradina in July 2021 and stole the show in the club.

Now, the media reports suggest that Mallorca has shown interest in signing the player.

Mallorca, founded in 1916, had its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reaching a best-ever 3rd place in La Liga in 1999 and 2001 and winning the Copa del Rey in 2003 following final defeats in 1991 and 1998.

Mallorca also won the 1998 Supercopa de EspaÃ±a and reached the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Final.