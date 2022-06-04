Algerian FA confirms friendly match against Iran

7 views

Algerie360.com – ALGIERS, The next friendly opponent of the Algerian team is now officially known.

After attempts to secure another friendly match; the Algerian football federation has now announced its next friendly opponent, Iran.

According to the FAF communication officer, Saleh Bey-Aboud, Djamel Belmadi’s side will meet the Iranian team on June 12th in Qatar: “The Algerian football federation formalizes, with its counterpart, the Iranian football federation, a friendly match between the two sides in Doha on June 12th, 2022,” confirmed Bey-Aboud.

The match against Iran will close the training camp organized by the FAF in Qatar after their meeting with Tanzania on June 8th.

The Algerian squad will now face the best-ranked team in the Asian continent.

For their opponents, Algeria may be the 3rd team from the African continent that the Iranians hope to face, with reports stating that Iran is also looking to arrange friendlies with Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Iran, who have been drawn into World Cup Group B, will face England, the United States of America, and the winner of the European play-off between Ukraine and Wales.