Algeria to face Iran in Doha friendly [Report]

Dzfoot.com – ALGIERS, The Algerian selection will reportedly face its Iranian counterpart in a friendly on June 12th according to the FAF communication manager.

The national team, which is in training until June 14th, wants to take advantage of the long FIFA break. Thus, a friendly match is being planned after the first two days of the CAN 2023 qualifiers, with the aim of innovating and testing the new players summoned by Djamel Belmadi.

South Africa was announced among the possible friendly opponents for the Algerians, however, the Bafana Bafana and the FAF did not manage to reach an agreement.

Team Melli, which is currently in preparations in Qatar, is interested in facing the Fennecs in Doha. The organization of this third match seems already close to being fixed according to Salah Bey-Aboud, the communication manager of the FAF.

“We have reached an agreement with the Federation for the scheduling of a friendly match on June 12th in Doha. There are still a few administrative details before the official announcement,” he said on National Radio this morning.

In the event of official formalization, the Algerian delegation, which will be traveling to Dar-es-Salam to face Tanzania on June 8th, will have to reach Doha on the 9th of the same month.