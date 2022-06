(No Ratings Yet)

37 views

Tasnim – KALBA, Esteghlal football team coach Farhad Majidi has reportedly reached an agreement with Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba.

Majidi inspired Esteghlal to a title in the Iran Professional League after nine years.

Media reports now suggest that Majidi has reached an agreement with the Emirati football team.

Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni is a candidate to replace Majidi in Esteghlal.