Turkish Cup Final: Majid Hosseini assists as Kayserispor lose to Sivasspor [VIDEO]

66 views

Gazetevatan.com – ISTANBUL, In the final match of the Turkish CupÂ Sivasspor defeatedÂ KayserisporÂ 3-2 in extra time.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time, with further goals, including the winning goal coming in extra time at AtatÃ¼rk Olympic Stadium.

Kayserispor finished the first half ahead 1-0 with Ramazan Civelek’s goal in the 33rd minute.

Sivasspor equalized with Appindangoye’s goal in the 60th minute to draw level at 1-1.

Sivasspor took the lead through Gradel in the 95th minute of extra time, while Kayseripor responded through Ä°lhan Parlak in the 107th minute to make it 2-2.Â

Sivasspor’s Konate had the last say in the match, scoring the winner for his side in the 113th minute.