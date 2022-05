(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TORONTO, A planned friendly match between Iran and Ecuador national football teams will most likely be canceled.

Team Melli was scheduled to play the South American team in Toronto on June 11th.

The Iran football federation has announced that the match will likely be canceled due to difficulties securing a hosting venue.

It is now reported that Dragan Skocic’s team may face Senegal instead of Ecuador in Tehran on June 11th.

Iran will meet Canada on June 5th in Vancouver.