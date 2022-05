(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team will play the Iraq U-23 team on May 24th and 27th in Baghdad.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team left Tehran Saturday night to hold a camp in the Iraqi city.

Iran prepares for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Host Uzbekistan, the 2018 champion, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomer Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.