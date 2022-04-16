Jahanbakhsh reflects on Brighton transfer decision after summer switch to Feyenoord

115 views

Former Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh has no regrets about leaving the club for Feyenoord.

The Iranian international played 61 times for the Seagulls between 2018 and 2021, after signing from AZ Alkmaar. But it never quite worked out for the 28-year-old as he struggled to tie down a regular starting spot at Albion.

In fact, he only made the starting XI 31 times in his three seasons at the Sussex side, although he was not helped by injuries as well. Then, last summer, Jahanbakhsh leapt at the chance to join the Dutch outfit and the move has proven to be a fruitful one for him.

He has made 37 appearances for Feyenoord this term, scoring eight goals and bagging three assists. Jahanbakhsh, who joined Brighton for £17million, previously said he had no regrets over his time at the Premier League team and he has been vindicated in making the switch from England to the Netherlands. And when his former AZ boss Arne Slot, now at Feyenoord, got in touch, he said it was an easy decision to make.

“I did not have to think for a moment when [Arne] Slot called. I already knew Arne [Slot], of course. And I had already played against Feyenoord with AZ. De Kuip is, for me, the most beautiful stadium in the Netherlands,” he told Hand in Hand Magazine, via Feyenoord Pings.

“It was a good step for me, and I feel good here. The city is really nice. Although I don’t go out that much – I’m at home a lot – I can really enjoy the city. Rotterdam is really beautiful.”

Earlier this season, Jahanbakhsh said he was so glad that Graham Potter’s men were doing so well. Back in October, Brighton had picked up 14 points from seven games and were sixth in the division. Despite that, he did claim Potter never believed in him during his time at the Amex. But, he only scored four goals during his tenure at the club so letting him go was, arguably, the right call.