Sayyadamanesh scores in Hull City’s home win against Cardiff [VIDEO]

BBC -HULL, Hull City ended their run of six successive home defeats thanks to two early goals that proved enough to beat Cardiff City 2-1.

Hull made a dream start with two goals inside 11 minutes as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was gifted an opener by a terrible Cardiff defensive mix-up.

Lewie Coyle fired home a second within minutes after a fine team move.

Cardiff improved after the break and Aden Flint headed home his sixth goal of the season to set up a tense finale.

The win was important for Hull, who ended their recent home travails.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze made one change to the side that shocked Middlesbrough in midweek with Coyle recalled at right wing-back as the hosts looked to avoid unwanted history.

It is home wins that Hull have been struggling for, having lost six successive Championship games on their ground, one shy of a club record, so the Tigers opted to wear their away kit, hoping it would spark a change in fortunes.

They gifted Hull an opener when Mark McGuinness’ backpass left goalkeeper Dillon Phillips stranded as Iranian forward Sayyadmanesh was able to round him and pass the ball into the net.

The win sees Hull rise to 19th in the Championship, two points and two places below Cardiff.