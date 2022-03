32 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team will play two friendly matches against Iranian clubs Nassaji and Persepolis.

Iran U-23 team will meet Nassaji on Sunday and face Persepolis two days later in Tehran.

The friendlies will be held as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Group A along with host Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Turkmenistan.