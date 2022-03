101 views

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Iran national football team will meet Lebanon in Mashhad behind closed doors.

The fans are not allowed to enter the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Team Melli is scheduled to host the Lebanese team on Tuesday at the Emam Reza Stadium.

Iran sits second in Group A with 22 points and will win the group if it beats Lebanon and if South Korea fails to defeat the UAE.

Iran and South Korea have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.