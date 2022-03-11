PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia FC signs Shahab Zahedi

114 views

Tasnim – FELCSUT, PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia of Hungary has completed the signing of Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi.

Zahedi parted company with Ukraine’s Zorya after soccerâ€™s governing body announced that foreign players and coaches contracted by Ukrainian teams can suspend their contracts and move elsewhere -at least temporarily.

Zahedi had been previously linked with a move to Persepolis but he opted to join the Hungarian team.

The 26-year-old forward has joined PuskÃ¡s until the end of the season.

PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia FC is second in the Nemzeti BajnoksÃ¡g league, also known as NB I,Â Â the top level of the Hungarian football league system.