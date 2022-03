PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia FC signs Shahab Zahedi

114 views

Tasnim – FELCSUT, Puskás Akadémia of Hungary has completed the signing of Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi.

Zahedi parted company with Ukraine’s Zorya after soccer’s governing body announced that foreign players and coaches contracted by Ukrainian teams can suspend their contracts and move elsewhere -at least temporarily.

Zahedi had been previously linked with a move to Persepolis but he opted to join the Hungarian team.

The 26-year-old forward has joined Puskás until the end of the season.

Puskás Akadémia FC is second in the Nemzeti Bajnokság league, also known as NB I, the top level of the Hungarian football league system.