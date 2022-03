(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ARAK, Aluminum football club parted company with Rasoul Khatibi Saturday night.

The Arak-based club was forced to part ways with Khatibi following the poor results of the team in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Aluminum sits in 11th on the 16-team table.

Under Khatibi’s coaching, Aluminum earned five wins and 11 draws in 22 weeks. The team also suffered six losses.

Former Esteghlal goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati is a candidate to take charge of Aluminum.