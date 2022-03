19 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held on April 27th.

The draw for the quarterfinal round of the competition was held on Tuesday and the teams discovered their opponents for that round.

The quarterfinals round will be held on April 9th and 10th.

The semifinals are scheduled for April 17th and 18th.

Esteghlal is the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who has won six titles.