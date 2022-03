97 views

Tasnim – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh won the Dutch Eredivisie’s February ‘Goal of the Month’.

He scored a wonderful goal as Feyenoord defeated Cambuur 3-1 in Matchweek 23 of Eredivisie.

Jahanbakhsh defeated his teammate Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí to win the goal.

The winger took the ‘Goal of the Month’ trophy for the second time this season.