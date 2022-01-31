Azmoun, Pepi and Kruse in the Bundesliga Transfer XI of winter 2022

178 views

Bundesliga.com – BERLIN, Sardar Azmoun joins Max Kruse upfront and Ricardo Pepi is one of three American teenagers in the XI.

bundesliga.com has picked out a top-quality line-up of new signings to watch out for in the second half of the campaign.

Sardar Azmoun

Position:Â Forward

Age:Â 27

Country:Â Iran (60 caps/39 goals)

From:Â Zenit St Petersburg

To:Â Bayer Leverkusen

Initially announced as a signing for summer 2022, Azmoun hasÂ instead arrived earlyÂ to boost Leverkusen’s chances of securing a top-four finish. The Iranian’s switch should do just that, since he has moved to Germany at the peak of his powers and with plenty of successful experiences to draw on.

The tricky attacker has spent the bulk of his career in Russia, winning three league titles while playing off giant Russian frontman Artem Dzyuba. The Russian league’s top goalscorer in 2019/20 and Player of the Year for 2020/21, Azmoun played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has helped Iran qualify for this year’s edition too.

Leverkusen board member Rudi VÃ¶ller – who knows a thing or two about the subject as a former international – says the latest signing will add more than just goals. “Sardar Azmoun also sets up a lot of goals and is an outstanding fit forÂ Die WerkselfÂ as a player who combines well with others.”

