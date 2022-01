60 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team midfielder Milad Sarlak will miss the match against the UAE due to a foot injury.

The Persepolis player has sustained a hamstring injury in the training and will be sidelined for three weeks.

Sarlak will miss Team Melli match against the UAE scheduled for Tuesday in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

He will also miss Persepolis match against Foolad in Iran’s Super Cup, scheduled for February 7.