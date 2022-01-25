Iran focused on Chinese Taipei match: Maryam Irandoost

63 views

Tasnim – MUMBAI, Iran head coach Maryam Irandoost wants her team to be focused on the match against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

Team Melli Banovan will meet Chinese Taipei in its final Group A fixture of the competition at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Iran held its own against China before conceding the opener in the 28th minute and the eight-time champion went on to score six more goals to seal the win.

“It was a very tough game, but my players tried hard until the last minute,” said Irandoost. “We have seen, even in the men’s World Cup, some great teams can concede seven goals. It’s the first time we’ve participated in this tournament, and it is a great experience for us.

“After the final whistle I gathered my players and told them we had finished that match. I told the players to promise me that they would put it behind them. We have two training sessions left, and we will shift our focus towards the Chinese Taipei match and be prepared for it,” she added.