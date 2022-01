(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Australian referee Christopher James Beath will be in charge of Thursday’s match between Iran and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

He will be assisted by his countrymen Ashley Beecham and Anton Shchetinin in this match.

Beath was added to the FIFA International Referees List in 2011.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a win over Iraq.