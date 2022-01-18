Iran not an easy team to beat: Maryam Irandoost

19 views

Tehran Times – MUMBAI, Iran’s women’s football team coach Maryam Irandoost says that they are not an easy team to beat in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup despite they are debutants.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against India on Thursday in Group A at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

“Despite our lack of experience, our team is motivated and works hard. We have reached this level and are ready for the tournament,” Irandoost said in a pre-match press conference.

“We have analyzed the Indian team, and are aware that they are strong and fast. The opener is one for everyone to look forward to,” she added.

“Iran are debutants in the competition but we are not an easy team to beat. We are here to show the Asian teams how powerful we are.

“Our team could be a role model for the Iranian women athletes. The condition for the country’s sportswomen has started to develop and is getting better day by day,” Irandoost stated.

“Australia, China, South Korea, and Japan are favorites to win the title but we are here to do our best as well,” Irandoost concluded.