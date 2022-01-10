Abedzadeh with another clean sheet against Real Zaragoza [VIDEO]

113 views

As.com – PONFERRADA, Real Zaragoza, and Ponferradina played out a goalless draw at the Estadio Municipal El ToralÃ­n on Sunday.

PonferradinaÂ had to settle for a point at home against ZaragozaÂ in a clash in which the Bercianos were superior in the first half, but failed to materialize their chances.

Although the match ended with a point for both sides, Ponferradina will be happy to maintain their position in the standings and remain in a playoff spot.

Ponferradina sits in 5th in the standings while Real Zaragoza remains at the bottom half of the table in 16th.