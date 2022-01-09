Lyon hope to sign Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun at the end of the season

4 views

Get Football News France – LYON, As reported byÂ Lâ€™Ã‰quipe, Lyon are continuing in their long pursuit of Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun and hope to sign the 27-year-old at the end of his contract in June.

Lyonâ€™s recruitment department, and manager Peter Bosz, remain in frequent contact with the player and haveÂ a verbal agreement for a four and a half year dealÂ while the Iranian forward as stated his desire over leaving Russia for Lyon.

OL had hoped to complete the deal at the start of this month but the negotiations are dragging on with the Russian club who are demanding much more than the â‚¬3m offered by the Ligue 1 side.