Zorya looking to sign Sayyadmanesh on permanent deal [Report]

Tasnim – LUHANSK, Ukraineâ€™s Zorya Luhansk has shown interest in signing Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a permanent deal.

Sayyadmanesh returned to his parent club Fenerbahce two weeks ago but Zorya wants to sign him once again.

Belgian top-flight football club Anderlecht has also set its sight on signing the Iranian winger.

According to Belgian website voetbalbelgie.be, Anderlecht will sign Sayyadmanesh in the winter transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh played 35 matches for Zorya and scored 12 goals for the team.