Iran unchanged in World Futsal Rankings

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking released on Sunday.

Team Melli is seventh in the table with 1580 points, three points behind sixth-place Kazakhstan.

Spain (1791) remains top of the table, followed by Brazil (1780), Argentina (1741), Portugal (1687), and Russia (1677).

Iran defeated Italy 6-4 and lost to the European giant 4-3 last week in two friendly matches.

Mohammad Nazemoshariaâ€™s team failed to book a place in the semi-finals after being defeated by Kazakhstan in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.