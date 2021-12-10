Iranâ€™s womenâ€™s football team climb in FIFA ranking

8 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iranâ€™s womenâ€™s football team moved up two spots to 70th in the latest FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Nearly four months have gone by since the last FIFA Womenâ€™s World Ranking came out, in which time more than 300 internationals have been played.

Not only has the European qualifying competition for the FIFA Womenâ€™s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 got underway but the qualifiers for next yearâ€™s AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup and CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations have also been taking place.

Things remain unchanged at the top, however, with the U.S. (1st, -) retaining first place, a position they have occupied since 2017, and Sweden (2nd, -) and Germany (3rd, -) remaining second and third respectively.

Yet behind the three frontrunners it is all change. France (4th, +1) have shifted up one place to fourth, leapfrogging Netherlands (5th, -1), who have paid the price for recent results against Czech Republic and Japan.

Spain (9th, +1) have also climbed up one rung on the ladder to move into an all-time high of ninth, while Switzerland (17th,+3) were the biggest movers in the Top 20, rising three places to 17th, FIFA.com reported.

The next FIFA Womenâ€™s World Ranking will be published on 25 March.