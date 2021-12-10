IPL: Gol Gohar beat Padideh to stay atop, Mes defeats Tractor [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team defeated Padideh 2-1 on Friday to remain top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

Abolfazl Akasheh gave the hosts a lead on the hour mark but Saeid Sadeghi (65th) and Reza Shekari (71st) were on target for the Sirjan-based football team.

In Kerman, Mes defeated Tractor 3-2 and Aluminum edged Fajr Sepasi 1-0 in Arak. Naft Masjed Soleyman were held to a 1-1 draw by Zob Ahan.

Gol Gohar remains top with 19 points due to a better goal difference than Sepahan.

Aluminum Arak is currently third with 19 points.