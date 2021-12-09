IPL: Esteghlal, Sepahan victorious, Persepolis held by Havadar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan, and Esteghlal football teams emerged victorious over their rivals and Persepolis were held in their home game on Thursday.

Sepahan edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in Isfahan thanks to Yasin Salmani’s 24th – minute goal.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated Paykan 3-0. Siavash Yazdani opened the scoring for the Blues in the 32nd minute.

Mohammad Daneshgar made it 2-0 in the 74th minute and Arsalan Motahari scored the third goal in the 85th minute.

Persepolis escaped a shock home defeat to Havadar as Siamak Nemati struck an injury-time goal to secure a 2-2 draw against the visiting team.

Mohammad Hosseini was on target for Havadar in the 39th minute but Farshad Faraji canceled out his goal just after two minutes.

Mohammadjavad Mohammadi scored a handball in the 54th minute but the goal was not disallowed.

With the dying moments of the match, substitute Nemati scored the equalizer.

On Friday, Naft Masjed Soleyman will host Zob Ahan, Padideh meets Gol Gohar in Mashhad, Mes host Tractor in Rafsanjan, Aluminum play Fajr Sepasi in Arak, and Foolad face Nassaji in Ahvaz.

Sepahan leads the table with 19 points from nine matches, two points above Esteghlal.

Persepolis sits fifth with 16 points.