Poya Asbaghi makes claim over Barnsley’s transfer plans

Footballleageworld.co.uk – BARNSLEY, Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has claimed to the Yorkshire Post that he isn’t even thinking about his club’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Swedish Iranian manager took charge of the Tykes last month and has since seen his side draw one and lose two of his first three games, albeit the matches did come against the likes of Fulham and Swansea City along with Peterborough United.

This will inevitably leave the 36-year-old with many questions over where his team needs to improve and what areas they could do with reinforcing come the turn of the new year when the window opens up again.

However Asbaghi has been quick to stress that he isn’t currently thinking about transfers at present, as he made the following admission:

“My focus is to develop the team in the best way possible and improve every player as much as I can to prepare the team to beat Huddersfield. I am not even thinking about January.”

With Barnsley possessing one of the Sky Bet Championship’s leakiest defences, the main task for the new man at the helm will be to rack up the clean sheets before focusing on getting his side to score goals more regularly.

Asbaghi will be hoping to see further improvement from his side this weekend as they play host to Huddersfield Town at Oakwell in a Yorkshire Derby.

Taking on a club that are in Barnsley’s current position isn’t easy for the more experienced managers who have managed in the Championship before let alone an outsider who has come in from abroad.

It is going to be a really tough ask for Asbaghi to get this young squad firing again and it could well be that the January window will be his saving grace at Oakwell.

There is certainly plenty of talent and ability within the current side as last season showed to great effect but there is also a number of areas where they can improve.

Bringing in one or two new faces could be enough to galvanise the group once more as they look to move up the league standings in future.