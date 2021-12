33 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team captain Jalal Hosseini and the team’s midfielder Ehsan Pahlevan will be absent in the match against Esteghlal.

The Reds are scheduled to meet their archrivals Esteghlal in Tehran derby on Saturday.

Hosseini is suffering from a hamstring injury, while Pahlevan sustained a foot injury in the match against Sanat Naft and they are not fit for the derby.

Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri will likely miss the match due to injury.