Everton identify 39-goal international as potential Richarlison replacement [Report]

296 views

The Boot Room – CHESHIRE, Everton are looking to join the race to sign highly-rated Iranian striker, Sardar Azmoun, according to reports fromÂ 90Min.comÂ today.

Azmoun, 26, has been a key player for Zenit St Petersburg in recent times. However, itâ€™s at the international level where Azmoun really excels. With Iran, he hasÂ scoredÂ a brilliant 39 goals in 60 caps. That record is up there with any striker in world football.

90MinÂ reports how the Toffees are looking at Azmoun as a potential replacement for Richarlison. They claim that the Brazilian could be on his way out of Goodison Park in 2022. They also suggest that Marcel Brands tried to sign the forward while with PSV.

Everton are having a bit of a nightmare spell at the moment. They were hammered by Liverpool in midweek, as Rafa Benitez struggles to get a tune out of his squad.

Azmoun has spent most of his career over in Russia. He enjoyed a good spell with Rubin Kazan before moving on to Zenit in 2019.

Something needs to change at Everton and it needs to change quickly. Benitez will not get the patience many other managers might, and it might need a change in personnel to bring about that change.

if Richarlison does leave, then it is vital the Toffees replace him. On paper, Azmoun appears to be quite the forward and would surely relish the chance to play in the Premier League.

Of course, things might come down to money. Everton have spent a fortune in recent years, so whether Moshiri backs the club much further, remains to be seen.

However, if Benitez does remain, then there has to be some backing. He canâ€™t be expected to keep trying to get the best out of a squad whoâ€™ve let previous coaches down.