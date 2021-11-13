AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021: Amman Club to face Shahrdari Sirjan in final showdown [Preview]

65 views

AFC – AQABA, The AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 is set for a grandstand finish when Amman Club of Jordan meets the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium on Saturday.

Shahrdari Sirjan is top of the standings with a perfect record and only need a draw to win the title, while Amman Club will emerge champions if they beat the Iranians by two goals, regardless of the outcome of the match between Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor and Sree Gokulam Kerala FC of India.

Amman started their AFC Women’s Club Championship campaign on the front foot when they produced a sparkling second-half fightback to defeat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on Matchday One.



Elshaddai Acheampong gave Gokulam the lead in the first half, however, goals from Maysa Jbarah and Samia Ouni paved the way for an Amman victory.

Amman, however, struggled to make an impact against Bunyodkor on Matchday Two, failing to convert their chances in a goalless first half. The match looked to be heading for a draw but Amman conceded a late penalty with Dildora Nozimova converting from the spot.

“In our next match against Shahrdari Sirjan, I don’t think the Iranian team will change their approach,” said Amman head coach Khaled Nemer. “They rely on combined defense and build-up attacking play using the flanks and long balls.

“I hope we can find our way through the Iranian defense, and stop their long balls.”

Shahrdari Sirjan made an impressive start to their campaign on Matchday One when they defeated Bunyodkor 2-1. Roghayeh Jalal Nasab and Zahra Alizadeh put Shahrdari Sirjan ahead before Dildora Nozimova reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

The match against Gokulam Kerala saw both teams battle through a goalless first half. Despite losing Zahra Alizadeh to injury, Shahrdari Sirjan stunned the Indian side with a superb second-half free-kick from Afsaneh Chatrenoor to seal the win.

Shahrdari Sirjan head coach Maryam Nejati said her players are focused on winning the title and will put in their best performance against Amman Club.

“The players did well in the last game and I’m proud of them,” said Nejati. “They fought hard to get the result and now we are just one match away from realizing our target, which is to win the tournament.

“We have analyzed our opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and the players are focused and ready to perform their best.”