Sardar Azmoun: “I am very happy to have played 100 games for a great club like Zenit”

en.fc-Zenit.ru – ST. PETERSBURG, The Iranian striker spoke to us after playing his 100th game in the goalless draw with Ural.

Congratulations on your 100th match for Zenit, although it was not the best game. How do you feel about this milestone?

I am very happy to have played 100 games for a great club like Zenit. The club really has looked after me very well and I am delighted to have reached this number of games.



What went wrong today? Why didn’t Zenit get the three points?

Now we have a difficult fixture period with games every three days. I think that when it’s like this we need to train better and recover better. Today was not our day, but we will try to do our best in the next games and earn the much-needed points.



Did the team lack motivation after four big matches?

Honestly, I don’t understand why this happened today. Maybe the issue is playing every three days. I don’t think we lacked motivation. The most important thing is to go into the next matches with total concentration and not drop any points.



Now you are going to join up with your national team. How do you rate Iran’s chances in the next two matches?

These two games are very important for us and we are focused on winning them. I think we will win and these points will give us a 99% guarantee of going to the World Cup.